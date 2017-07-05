Ieri mattina, scorrendo la home page di Facebook mi imbatto in un post di Lucy Lawless che, in vacanza in Italia, più precisamente a Lucca, racconta di una (dis)avventura alla quale si è trovata ad assistere. Partendo dal presupposto che “ci dobbiamo far sempre riconoscere” ora i meschini protagonisti di questa avventura sono stati svergognati sulla pagina ufficiale della Lawless che vanta circa 140.000 like.

Il post, scritto in inglese e farcito di alcune parole in italiano, è questo: “So I’m walking thru Lucca, Italy tonight behind 6 well-dressed ragazzi about 18-19 yrs old. A black boy rides by on his bike. One of the boys makes a chimp sound and claps his hands once loudly over his head. And yells, “Gabon!” Another boy joins in them a third, yelling and slow clapping menacing unison. The other boys smile but don’t join in. Maybe they don’t know how better to deal with it. “Orribile, ” I growl, “veramente orribile”. The boys are shocked that a grown up was so close thru the whole thing and called them on it. Had I been better prepared or had better Italian I would have explained calmly that past generations Italians were immigrants in our countries and that their behavior tonight is a form of terrorism. They are effectively and collectively terrorizing that young black man who is not wearing popped asshole preppy collars and pastel shorts like them. Maybe they like that idea. Probably not More likely they are just mindlessly working out their testosterone on someone they perceive as weaker the way chimps pack hunt prey. And there’s no doubt who were the chimps in this transaction.”

In sostanza, mentre passeggiava per le vie di Lucca, un gruppo di ragazzi italiani, ben vestiti, ha iniziato ad etichettare con un linguaggio poco simpatico, un ragazzo di colore che si trovava probabilmente nel posto sbagliato al momento sbagliato. Ovviamente la nostra amata Principessa guerriera non può fare a meno di rispondere che quello che i ragazzi stanno dicendo è davvero orribile. Aggiunge che avrebbe voluto fare di più ma che la sua conoscenza limitata dell’italiano glielo ha impedito. Resta comunque un bel gesto, quello di Lucy, in questo mondo dominato da bulli che si credono forti solo davanti ai più deboli.