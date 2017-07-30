Star Wars Force Link è il bracciale per interagire con le action figure di The Last Jedi. L’account Instagram Star Wars Rogue 507 mostra nuove foto delle action figure di The Last Jedi in arrivo nei prossimi mesi. Focalizziamo la nostra attenzione sulla dicitura Force Link, cercando di capire di cosa si tratta. Dalle foto diffuse notiamo che ogni action figure presenta la stessa dicitura. In particolare, una delle foto ritrae la parte posteriore della confezione di Kylo Ren. Dalla foto possiamo leggere “Wear Force Link to activate sounds“. Si tratta dunque di un bracciale che – probabilmente tramite tecnologia NFC – permetterà agli acquirenti di interagire con le action figure. Avvicinando i due prodotti, infatti, potremo sentire suoni e frasi tratte dal film Star Wars VIII – The Last Jedi. Il vero dilemma sarà: aprirete o no le confezioni per sfruttare il Force Link?

